My music is about message, not just sound—Didi

For Nigerian singer and songwriter, Dada Dolapo better known by his stage name, Didi, music is not about sound and vibe but messages that sit well with music listeners.

Born and bred in Ebute-metta area of Lagos, Nigeria where he had his primary and secondary education, the young talent said he developed interest in music at a tender age and started listening to the songs of Fela Anikulapo which further developed into a passion for music and that became the first step to his growing process.

Speaking with R about his rise in music, the graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University who said he had been dropping chart-topping songs for sometime, adding that his collaborations with afrobeats frontliners such as Zlatan Ibile, Reekado Banks among others has given his career a boost.

In his words,”I like talking about peace in the society, be it marriage, politics, insecurity because I believe that as an artiste, you should be a mouth piece to the voiceless. I speak truth to power and consequently effect changes that would bring about development in the country.”

With a new song coming out soon, Didi promised his fans timeless songs even as he urged them to keep supporting him.

