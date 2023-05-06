A 45-year-old woman, Karima Nuhu, has dragged her husband, Musa Falalu, to a Shari’a Court sitting in Rigasa, Kaduna, Kaduna Stae for allegedly failing to take her to Saudi Arabia.

According to the News Agency of Nigeriaa (NAN), the complainant told the court that she had been married to Falalu for four years during which he provided her with food for only two months.

“He told me that he lost his job as a driver but had secured another one in Saudi Arabia, urging me to be patient while promising to take me along.

“So far, I have been feeding myself. I even borrowed money for him so that he would be able to pay for the trip, but after getting what he wanted, he divorced me,” she said.

Karima told the court that she had no witness except God who will judge them on the last day.

The defendant, however, denied the allegations saying they were untrue.

He told the court that he had not divorced the complainant.

The judge, Malam Anass Khalifa, who confirmed the divorce between the couple, said the court would only listen to the complainant’s claims if she had witnesses.

