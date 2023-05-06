A man, Charles Sijuade, has approached Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State praying that it end the relationship between him and his wife, Dasola on the grounds of neglect, abandonment and lack of love by the latter.

Charles told the court that he took ill and was incapacitated for long.

According to him, Dasola neglected him, locked him up in a room and gave him no care.

He added that all she was interested in was his money.

Charles explained that Dasola was in possession of his ATM card and as such was in charge of all his cash transactions, but according to him she was not faithful.

The plaintiff stated that he derived no joy in his relationship with his wife and thus pleaded that their union be dissolved.

The defendant denied all the allegations brought against her by her husband.

Charles in his evidence said, “I met my wife at my work place and we dated.

“We held an introduction ceremony and she moved in with me. I didn’t pay any bride price on her.

“Our marriage is blessed with three children.

“My lord, my marriage to Dasola is a great mistake. I regret ever having anything to do with her.





“Things were going on well between us initially in our marriage. I was playing my role as was expected of me as the breadwinner and she lacked nothing.

“She was always all over me and showering me with attention and I believed she loved me.

“I began to see another side of my wife immediately I took ill.

“Our relationship gradually became sour as my health deteriorated. Dasola gradually became distant, cold and uncaring.

“My movement was restricted as a result of my ill health and it got to a stage I could no longer go to work.

“My wife neglected me. She denied me the necessary attention.

“Dasola would abandon me in the room, lock the door and go out.

“She would leave me in this helpless state and I would be forced to do all that I needed to do there in the room.

“My wife is in possession of my ATM card. She is in charge of my account and approves my transactions.

“I bought her a tricycle for commercial purpose since I was not working, but she kept me in the dark as per the income it is generating.

“Dasola now dictates the tune at home. She takes decisions without carrying me along.

“She brought in her brother to live with us without m permission and this is one among many of her atrocities.

“I am not happy in our marriage. I am tired of our relationship.

“I, therefore, plead with this honourable court to dissolve our union.”

The court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo after she had heard the plaintiff, adjourned the case June 16.

