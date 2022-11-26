My husband beat me, chased me out to the street because I insisted on working, woman tells court

Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State has ruled on the divorce case brought before it by a woman, Ramotu Adetipe, against her husband, Muyideen Adetipe, on the grounds of domestic violence and battery, resulting in emotional abuse.

Ramotu pleaded with the court for an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendant from harassing, threatening and interfering with her private life.

She also prayed that Muyideen be made to be fully responsible for their children’s upkeep.

Muyideen did not come to court despite being duly served a court hearing.

Ramotu earlier told the court that, “she met her husband while I was a student. He was then living in my grandmother’s neighbourhood.

“We dated and decided to get married as we grew in our relationship.

“He had a customary marriage and he paid a bride price on me, but this was returned to his family by my parents.

“I was trained to work hard and put into use my talents to enhance myself, but my husband does not believe in these.

“He stopped me from working immediately I got married to him and turned me into a full housewife.

“I complained about this and made him see reason why I needed to work, but he turned a deaf ear to me.

“Muyideen gave me stipend as allowance for the upkeep of the home. It was hard eating well and meeting other necessary needs. He starved our children and me.

“I came up with a plan, and started carrying out some business activities when he was at work.

“I incurred the wrath of Muyideen the day he got wind of my activities and beat the hell out of me.

“I ran out of our apartment into the street when I couldn’t bear the beatings any longer.





“This gradually became the pattern in our home. He would raise his hand at me any time we had a misunderstanding.

“My lord, his siblings made matter worse. They always come to foment trouble in our home and cause friction between my husband and I.

“They were never appreciative of my efforts at seeing that they were comfortable when they were around and always condemned my cooking.

“Muyideen readily took sides with them any time I complained to him.

“He beat me when I was pregnant with our second child and I almost lost the five-month-old pregnancy after going out to work.

“I moved out of his house with our children after this and rented an apartment.”

The cross-examination was foreclosed due to the defendant’s absence in court.

Giving judgment, the court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo, stated that there was no marriage to be dissolved since the bride price was returned.

She added that the plaintiff’s lead evidence in respect to assault and brutality was not challenged by the defendant when given the opportunity for cross examination since he failed to come to court.

Akintayo restrained the defendant from harassing, threatening and interfering with the plaintiff’s private life.

She further ordered the defendant to pay N30,000 every month for their children’s upkeep.

Both were mandated to be responsible for their education.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE