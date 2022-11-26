My husband pronounced divorce on me, seized my belongings worth N70,000, wife tells court

A housewife, Hauwau Muhammad, has told an Upper Area Court in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, that her husband, Abdulrahman Abdul pronounced divorce on her three times and refused that she packed her belongings.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Hauwau married Abdulrahman sometime in December 2021 in accordance with Islamic laws.

“He pronounced divorce on me on three different occasions. After the verbal divorce, I went back to pack all my belongings from my matrimonial home, but to my surprise, my husband denied me access into my room and put a padlock on the door.

“He seized my bed, mattress, a set of bed sheets, set of curtains, kitchen items, all worth N70,000.

“All efforts to get all my belongings failed because my husband vowed not to release them to me,” she told the court.

She prayed the court to dissolve their marriage and order the respondent to release her properties to her.

She further prayed for an order of injunction compelling him to pay her compensation and also restraining him from intimidating her any further.

Abdul denied the allegations.

The judge, Mallam Mohammed Jibril, adjourned the case.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE