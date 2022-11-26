My wife is having extramarital affairs, please separate us, man begs court

A public servant, Sule Haliu, has dragged his wife, Ada before a Customary Court in Nyanya, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory FCT), for alleged infidelity.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the petitioner made the allegation in a divorce petition he filed against his wife before the court.

“My wife changed overnight and has been having extramarital affairs for about one year now.

“She has been chatting on her phone, making and receiving calls from random men. She has abandoned her marital responsibilities as a wife,” he said.

He also told the court that the issue is affecting their children psychologically and prayed the court to dissolve their marriage and grant him custody of the children in their marriage.

The respondent, who is a civil servant, was present in court and denied the allegations.

The presiding judge, Doocivir Yawe, adjourned the case.

