THE Choma Local Court, Zambia, has granted a 26-year-old woman divorce after she testified that her husband abandoned her and their 7-year-old son without any clear cause three years ago.

According to Zambia Observer, Meranda Malilwe of Choma compound, Zambia sued her husband, Alfred Mafuleka, aged 29, for divorce, after being in marriage since 2016.

She told the court that her husband abandoned the family without any explanation and started going out with different women.

Alfred agreed to the divorce, complaining that his wife has a bad attitude and does not have respect for his parents.

He also refuted claims by the wife that he has not been supporting his son from the time he abandoned his family.

The magistrate, Stanley Hankanga, granted the couple divorce saying the two no longer love each other, and ordered Mafuleka to pay monthly child support of K700.

Hankanga further ordered that the child remains with Malilwe, but advised the two not to be enemies because they have a son together.

When asked if the two have any property together, Malilwe said the possessions were used to pay off creditors.

