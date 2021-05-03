My greatest fear for my children ― Timi Dakolo

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Timi Dakolo, has expressed his greatest fear for his children as they continue to grow in a society that has lost value for life, dignity and respect.

The singer who is the father of three, on Monday, said he was constantly troubled about how many people come on social media platforms to use words that breed moral decadence in society.

The ‘Iyawo Mi’ singer who has many popular singles to his name has become one of Nigeria’s most sought singer and songwriter with recognitions within and outside the country.

Sharing his views about the sharp decline in good moral values among young Nigerians, Dakolo said certain comments on social media platforms these days heightened his fears about society and the people his children will someday dwell.

According to him, “I see some comments on social media and my biggest fear is that my children will someday walk among and dwell among this kind of people and their children,” he said.

