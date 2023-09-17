Actor, Lekan Olatunji, who lost his wife, Omowumi on Thursday, has broken his silence as described her as his engine room which could never be replaced.

The Yoruba who was said to be perfecting plans to commence shoot on his new movie recieevd the shocking news of his wife’s death, saying while he could not question God, losing his wife is a painful pill to swallow.

Noting how God is unquestionable, he revealed that his wife died after spending millions of Naira on her health for surgery.“Unquestionable God”, he wrote.

In another post, he noted how his wife accepted him 16 years ago brought him closer to God, and made him focused.

He further noted how his wife promised to take good care of their kids, but unfortunately, death came knocking at her door.

The actor, who is weakened by her demise, promised to forever love his wife as he begged her not to abandon her children.

“You accepted me d way I was 16 yrs ago. You taught me how to be closer to God and be focused. You promised to take good care of my kids which you are doing. I have put trust in God.”

