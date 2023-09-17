Kulupsy Media Company (KMC), is set to thrill music fans with the anticipated music video “Welcome 2 My Strip” by fast rising Nigerian rapper, Odumodu Blvck and British rapper, Unknown T.

The company said despite facing challenges such as inclement weather and time constraints, their team of experts worked diligently to deliver an exceptional result.

The video was directed by Don Prod., in two locations; Hackney and Lagos.

According to ODUMODU BLVCK “We were meant to shoot this in Abuja, I had put out a tweet telling gang to pull up but Unknown T and his team couldn’t come to Abuja because of the insurgence at the time, we had to run it in Lagos and I flew down here, anything for my brother, Unknown T.”

With KMC overseeing all aspects of production management in Lagos specifically—including casting decisions—this collaboration is set to gain widespread recognition within both local and international markets.

“During the creative process, several scenes were considered for inclusion in the music video. Ideas ranging from bonfires to drift cars and power bikes aimed at capturing the essence of the Lagos lifestyle were explored. “

KMC said its unwavering commitment ensured that every scene they managed was executed flawlessly.

By successfully managing the production of “Welcome 2 My Strip” in Lagos, the company has reinforced its position as a trusted partner for creatives seeking innovative and reliable project management solutions.

