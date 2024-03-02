I have Piles which I have been managing with some medications for the past few months. The case has now gotten worse. Kindly let me know how to manage it.

Kalu (by SMS)

The quickest way to alleviate symptoms of piles (hemorrhoids) is through various home remedies and lifestyle changes. These include: Increasing fiber intake: Consuming more fiber-rich foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes can soften stools and make them easier to pass, reducing strain during bowel movements. Staying hydrated: Drinking plenty of water helps prevent constipation, which can exacerbate hemorrhoids.

Sitz baths: Soaking the affected area in warm water for 10 to 15 minutes several times a day can help reduce swelling and alleviate discomfort. Over-the-counter creams and ointments: Applying topical treatments containing hydrocortisone or witch hazel can help reduce itching, pain, and swelling associated with hemorrhoids.

Avoiding straining: Straining during bowel movements can worsen hemorrhoids. It’s important to avoid delaying bowel movements and to use the bathroom when the urge arises. Taking over-the-counter pain relievers: Non-prescription pain relievers such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen can help alleviate discomfort associated with hemorrhoids.

However, it’s crucial to consult a doctor for proper diagnosis and treatment recommendations, especially if symptoms persist or worsen despite home remedies.