My career as show promoter, event host —Olofin Sniper

Taking shows around the world and hosting events may have become the mainstay of popular entertainer, Olofinjana Ademola, popularly known as Olofin Sniper in the last few years but Sniper seems to be aiming for new heights.

Sniper, a Dubai-based show promoter has worked with top Nigerian music artistes on events and music collaborations in the last one year in a bid to building his brand and giving it a global appeal. From Nigeria to Europe, he has his imprint on many shows and tours but the young entertainment lover says giving the people unrivalled entertainment experience is his greatest joy.

Speaking about his working relationship with music stars and other event promoters, one that has helped him to build a unique brand for himself in United Arab Emirates (UAE), Europe and some parts of Africa, Sniper who is the founder of Sniper Entertainment disclosed that being an event promoter has gone beyond taking artistes on tour but evolved into giving a total experience that redefines the standard of the live concert.

According to him, with more people now attending multi-day, outdoor concerts and festivals, it is pertinent for event promoters to be in tune with the new order. This is the trend my brand has evolved into and resulted into the success of the massive social events and mega concerts I have done in the past few years.

“I have been doing this for a while and I know that when an artiste goes on tour, he wants to be satisfied. He wants to get value. The audience also wants you to show them why they have to come back for more shows,” he said.

But I discovered that many people focus on money and not service,” he said.

According to him, taking musicians on tour of different counties and cities is fascinating and challenging , saying “the atmosphere in Kenya may be different from Dubai or Europe. Not everybody would be receptive to you but you must learn to understand territories and how to operate when you get there”, he said.

“People don’t just want to attend shows these days, they want a total experience and that is what my company Sniper Entertainment has been known for in Dubai and other parts of the world where we have had our imprint.”

Also shedding light on what he has been up to in the last one year, Sniper said he has worked with top music acts back to back including Portable, Ruger, Ti Blaze Oladips, Candy Bleakz and Goya Menor. He added that he also did a music production with Skales few days back.

