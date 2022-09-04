Not all bad habits are curses —Shittu Christiana

Actress and movie producer, Shittu Christiana, has said that not all self-imposed bad habits are curses as believed by a majority of the Nigerian society.

Christians who graduated from the Theatre and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) school in 2018 is the producer of the popular movie Wild Klepto

According to her, the experience of a true life story propelled her to produce the Wild Klepto movie movie, adding that she wanted to let people know that self-imposed negative habits are not always curses that require prayers.

She added that some demeaning activities take place all in the name of deliverance; whereas there are therapeutic measures to help victims recover. She said such measures should be a welcome development in society.

Wild klepto boasts of leading acts with Ireti Osayemi, Jide Kosoko, Biola Adebayo, Franckisence Eche Ben Jumoke George Shittu Bukola and a host of others.

The film was premiered recently in Lagos in a private viewing star-studded two-in-one anniversary event. It was released to the public from the stables of Oceanic Blue Empire Productions. It is already airing on Dstv and major streaming services across Nigeria like Urban TV, Libra TV on Youtube.

Christiana who has featured in movies like Ewa Oluwa, Oba Iro, Outcast and more is the CEO of Oceanic Blue Empire Productions.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE