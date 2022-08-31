My car gift to Nyame not political — Senator Bwacha

The Senator representing Taraba South and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha on Tuesday explained that his car gift to the first civilian governor of Taraba, Rev. Jolly Nyame after his presidential pardon and release from the Kuje prison was not politically motivated.

Nigerian Tribune reports that Senator Bwacha had on August 8, 2022, welcomed the former governor with a white Mercedes Benz jeep, immediately after his release from the Kuje prison in Abuja.

But the APC guber candidate while responding in Jalingo to the insinuation that his gesture was to woo the former governor to support him for his governorship bid, explained that Nyame was a father to all Tarabans and needed such a welcome without political thought.

The former deputy Senate minority leader also disclosed that his ambition to be governor of Taraba was to restore the state’s lost glories.

“I want to correct the impression that my car gesture to former governor Nyame after his release from the Kuje prison is to woo him to support me to be governor of Taraba.

“My action and continued loyalty to Nyame is not politically associated. He is my father, he is a father to all Tarabans and I believe he needed such a welcome without any political thought.

“My desire to be governor of Taraba is to restore the state’s lost glories. The state is on a precipice, this is not the Taraba we know, we didn’t start like this and we can not continue like this.

“Imagine you are in a Keke NAPEP, just to discover that the rider is a Special Adviser to the governor of Taraba State. That is to define how poverty has overwhelmed the state and its citizens.

“We didn’t start like this, I was also a player when the first civilian government came on board in Taraba in 1992. We want to promote governance to its desired state, take it to the people and destroy the rumour-milling industries that have been promoted into the statecraft.

“I have been told from the position of authority that even the few developed infrastructure are on the point of being sold and the money taken by an individual because of his share greed for primitive accumulation and we will do everything possible to restore confidence in the people and build a better Taraba.

“I am in the state to reconcile with all aggrieve members of our party to enable us to succeed in the 2023 election,” Bwacha stated.