Houses, shops burnt in renewed communal clash in Kogi

Sheria in Bassa Local Government Area of Kogi State came under a heavy attack in the early hours of Tuesday as men disguised in military fatigue attacked the community, setting houses and shops ablaze.

The Kogi State Police Commissioner, CP Edward Egbuka, said the state command had deployed men of the command to the area to restore normalcy.

Locals from the area reported that young men disguised in military camouflage entered Sheria through the Biroko axis and started shooting sporadically and burning houses as residents scampered to safety.

The report further indicated that most of the shops by the roadside in Sheria town were burnt down.

The number of human casualties is yet to be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

It was noted that in the last week, there have been reports of renewed hostilities between the Igburra Mozum and Bassa ethnic tribes in Bassa Local Government Area.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Williams Aya, confirmed the recent attack, saying that calm had returned to the troubled community.





He added that policemen from Lokoja and the DPO Anyigba, including operatives of sister security agencies had been drafted to the embattled community to restore peace, stressing that normal business activities had since returned to the area.