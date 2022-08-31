Former President Jonathan to chair journalists’ lecture series in Owerri

Former President of Nigeria, His Excellency Dr Goodluck Jonathan (GCFR) will be the chairman of the Lecture Series organized by the Correspondent Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Imo State Council in honour of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu’s 80th birthday anniversary.

The event which holds on Saturday, September 3 in Owerri, will also feature former Nigeria First Lady Dame. Patience Jonathan as the mother of the day.

The former Minister of Aviation, Information and President General Ohaneze Ndigbo World-Wide Emeritus, Chief John Nniah Nwodo would be delivered the lecture titled “Igbo: Quest for Nigeria’s Unity”.

In a statement issued in Owerri Tuesday by the Chairman and the Secretary of the Organising Committee, Emmanuel Mgbeahurike and Victor Nwachukwu, respectively said that other Nigeria’s great leaders expected at the event include the National Leader of PANDEF, Chief Edwin Clark; National Leader of Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo; National Chairman of PANDEF, Sen. Emmanuel Ibok Essien;

Others are the national chairman of Arewa Consultative Forum, Chief Audu Ogbeh; Dr Bitrus Pogu of Middle Belt Forum; President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor; and Prof. Ango Abdullahi, National Chairman of Northern Elders Forum.

