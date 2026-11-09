My administration has changed narrative in Yobe – Gov Buni

Yobe State Governor Malam Mai Mala Buni has said his administration’s resolve to surmount the threats to lives and property has paid off.

He made the remarks on Sunday night at Transcorp Hilton, venue of a Yobe Development and Roundtable Engagement.

Governor Buni, who recalled the damage done to economic activities and the investment drive by the insurgents, told the gathering of eminent citizens of the North-East state that his administration had since returned the state to the path of sustainable development, as economic activities had continued to thrive.

He said:“Yobe State today enjoys relative peace across the 17 local

government areas. Our farmers in the last few years have had access to their farmlands, while businessmen and women continue to traverse the

length and breadth of the state conducting legitimate businesses

peacefully.

“Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen, I would like to express my profound

gratitude and appreciation to the good people of Yobe state for your

exceptional resilience, support and commitment to rebuild a peaceful

Yobe State. Your commitment has no doubt made the recovery

programme of the state government achievable.”

Governor Buni also recalled specific initiatives taken by his administration to fast-track economic growth and development and, ultimately, inspire the confidence of investors.

“There is no doubt, the road to recovery has been quite challenging, bearing

in mind the limited resources available at the disposal of the state government and the quantum of destruction caused by the insecurity.

“I am happy to say that the bold and deliberate measures adopted by the

state government have tremendously made the recovery programme and process achievable to improve the lives of the citizenry. “The government

provided our farmers with machines and other farm inputs, free of charge to boost agricultural productivity for food security and economic growth.

“On the other hand, those engaged in business and other commercial

activities also enjoyed very minimal tax charges to encourage and support them to recover their means of livelihoods. The government deliberately

refused to review the existing tax rates which are grossly unrealistic and outdated.

“Distinguished personalities, government has a responsibility to provide direction, invest public resources responsibly and create an enabling

environment for investments.”

Speaking to the goal of the roundtable organised by his government, he said it was to encourage eminent citizens of the state to ventilate their individual opinions on how to shape the direction of the economy of the North-East state.

“A lot of progress can be achieved from the expertise of professionals, the initiative of businesses, the knowledge of

academic institutions and the participation of communities. I do envisage

opportunities for collaboration in three areas.

“Firstly-Technical knowledge and institutional connections. Our

professionals can offer insights into policy design, research, service

delivery and the requirements for participating in relevant national and international programmes.

:Secondly, human capital and enterprise development. “Partnerships among employers, universities, training institutions and professional

networks can expand mentorship, apprenticeships and practical

experience.

“We should pay particular attention to young people entering

the labour market and women seeking to grow their businesses.

“Thirdly, investment and development financing. Well-prepared proposals

can help us explore suitable opportunities in climate resilience, education,

healthcare, agriculture and infrastructure. We must understand the requirements of each financing channel and ensure that proposals are credible, affordable and aligned with our development priorities.

“I am pleased to state that the reforms introduced in governance by this administration have handsomely paid off, with improved service delivery in Healthcare delivery, Education, agriculture, infrastructural

development, economic growth and empowerment among others.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Secretary to the Yobe State Government, Dr Mohammed Goje, also explained the purpose of the gathering.

“The purpose of this roundtable is to create a focused space for dialogue between the state government and distinguished Yobe indigenes residing and serving outside the state, from public sector, business, academia, finance, development organizations and other professions.

“Our people possess valuable knowledge of how institutions work, how opportunities are marked and what makes development initiatives succeed.

“Many of you already apply that knowledge in support of Yobe. You have offered professional guidance, fostered institutional engagement, supported individuals and communities, and helped draw attention to the state’s development needs. This gathering provides an opportunity to build on these successes through more deliberate exchange of ideas. “

He reaffirmed that the “vision for the gathering, is to harness your expertise and partnership for inclusive growth and development, invites us to consider a practical solution and questions on how can our collective experience help improve the quality of development opportunities available to the people of Yobe.

“Your Excellency, distinguished participants, we have three objectives for this meeting. First, to listen. We want to hear your perspectives on opportunities, the state’s growth, institutional requirements, which we understand, and practical improvements that could strengthen our readiness for collaboration. Second, to connect expertise with priorities. A useful idea becomes more valuable when it addresses a clearly defined need.

“We hope the discussion will help connect professional knowledge and institutional experience with priorities in public service, enterprise, energy, financing and human capital development. Third, to identify avenues for further dialogue.”

Discussions at the panel session focused on five areas: the public sector, oil and gas, banking and finance, the private sector, and human capital and inclusive growth.