Nvidia launches probe into claims CEO had affair with suspected Chinese spy

United States technology company Nvidia has launched an independent investigation into claims that its chief executive officer, Jensen Huang, had an affair with a woman suspected of spying for China.

The investigation will examine reports that Huang was allegedly targeted by a foreign intelligence operation, amid concerns about the possible implications for the company’s business and US national security.

Nvidia, one of the world’s most valuable companies, said it had no reason to believe that its confidential information or national security interests had been compromised. However, it pledged to “examine all available information” as part of the investigation.

The development follows a report by The New York Times last month linking Huang to Alice Huang, an executive at a Singapore-based data centre company who was suspected of passing information to China.

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In a statement on Sunday, Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife, saying: “There is no excuse for what I did”

US President Donald Trump also commented on the controversy, describing Huang as “a fine person, but you never know what’s going on”

Huang, who relocated from Taiwan to the United States as a child, reaffirmed his commitment to protecting American interests, saying he was committed to “America’s national security”.

The allegations have drawn attention partly because of Nvidia’s strategic importance to the United States. The company develops some of the world’s most advanced artificial intelligence chips, which have become central to the global technology race.

Since 2022, the US government has introduced several export restrictions aimed at preventing China from accessing some of its most advanced semiconductor technology, making the security of Nvidia’s operations particularly significant.

(BBC News)