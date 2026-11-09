Pope warns leaders to recognise limits of their powers

Pope Leo XIV has urged world leaders to recognise the limits of their authority, warning that political power must be exercised in the service of citizens and the common good.

The Pope made the remarks on Sunday, November 8, during an address alongside Argentine President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, as he began a three-day visit to Argentina.

“Authority is most authentic when it is exercised as service,” Leo said, stressing that leaders must act responsibly and ensure their decisions benefit the entire community.

He added that those in positions of authority have a duty to acknowledge the limits of their powers and prioritise the welfare of citizens. ￼

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The Pope also called on Argentina to protect its democracy, emphasising the importance of respecting differing political opinions, maintaining the rule of law and promoting national unity.

Although he did not directly mention Milei’s economic policies, his remarks came amid criticism of the Argentine president’s austerity measures, which the Catholic Church has argued disproportionately affect poorer citizens.

Milei, a close ally of United States President Donald Trump, defended his economic agenda, insisting that individual freedoms and private property remain central to Argentina’s democracy.

The visit marks the first papal trip to Argentina since 1987 and forms part of Leo’s 12-day tour of South America