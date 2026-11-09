2027: Kogi Central APC holds two million-man march for Tinubu

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi Central senatorial district on Sunday organised a two million-man march in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, expressing confidence that the President would secure a resounding victory in Kogi in the 2027 general elections.

The rally, which attracted party supporters and members from across the senatorial district, featured strong expressions of solidarity with President Tinubu, Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo and other APC candidates ahead of the forthcoming elections.

Speaking at the rally, the Kogi State Accountant-General, Hajia Habibat Onumoko, expressed confidence that President Tinubu would win Kogi by a landslide, noting that the APC remained firmly positioned to secure victory across the state.

She also affirmed that former Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, and all other APC candidates would emerge victorious in their respective electoral contests.

Similarly, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Abdullahi Bello, declared that the APC was poised for a sweeping victory in Kogi State, expressing confidence in the party’s electoral strength and growing support across the state.

He maintained that President Tinubu, Alhaji Yahaya Bello and all APC candidates would enjoy massive support from the electorate, translating into landslide victories at the polls.

The two speakers called on party faithful and supporters to sustain their mobilisation efforts, remain united and work collectively towards securing victory for the APC at all levels.

The Sunday march underscored the commitment of the APC in Kogi Central to the re-election bid of President Tinubu and the success of the party’s candidates in the 2027 general elections.