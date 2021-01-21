MWUN: Shipping branch endorses Adeyanju for re-election

The Shipping, Clearing & Forwarding Agencies Branch, Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), has passed a vote of confidence in the re-election bid of the incumbent President-General of the union, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju.

The Branch President, Comrade Ekpenyong Etim Ekpenyong who extolled the virtues of Adeyanju, disclosed this recently in a chat with newsmen in Lagos.

Recall that the first tenure of the incumbent President General and other national executive officers is expected to end in March 2021, even as elections will come up before the end of the first quarter of the year.

Adeyanju was elected in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State within the same period in the election that held on March 17, 2017 which was keenly contested.

Speaking against the background of the forthcoming election, Comrade Ekpenyong reiterated that the shipping branch of the union will support and vote Comrade Adeyanju for a second term, following his track records in the last four years in office.

He explained how the PG and his executive helped workers to achieve better welfare package under the present administration.

According to him, Adeyanju has etched his name in gold by making the issue of workers ‘welfare paramount.

He maintained that the PG has supported the branch in its various engagements with shipping companies leading to increased welfare packages for members.

According to him, little wonder there is no contender to the post of the PG in the forthcoming election because he has achieved a lot to the delight of all members of the union.

Ekpeyong enthused that his work and disposition to members of the union both members and executive has led to the endorsement of a singular candidate which he said it was first of its kind.

Ekpenyong lauded the mechanism put in place by the incumbent President General of MWUN during the COVID-19 pandemic as it yielded positive results for the maritime labour workers. He described Adeyanju as a workaholic and tireless leader who leads by example.

