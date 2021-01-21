SIFAX Group rewards 46 staff at 2020 long service award

SIFAX Group, a group of companies with investment in maritime, aviation, oil and gas, haulage and logistics, financial services and hospitality, has rewarded and honoured 46 staff at its annual Long Service Award ceremony.

The SIFAX Group Long Service Award is an annual event where deserving staff who have served for a minimum period of 10 years, are rewarded with cash gifts for their meritorious, consistent and outstanding service to the company.

The awardees received their gifts at a private ceremony held across various subsidiaries, recently.

Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, Group Executive Vice Chairman, SIFAX Group, applauded the staff for their passion, dedication and hard work in uplifting the company to its current heights.

He said: “I must salute your courage, commitment, loyalty and dedication. I am touched to know that you have all dutifully contributed to the growth of the company in your different subsidiaries. These gestures have shown an unrivalled level of loyalty to both the company and your jobs. Thank you for believing in the SIFAX Group dream and contributing your quota to see it come to fulfillment”.

Out of the 46 award recipients, 38 had been with the company for 10 years while the rest eight marked their 15th anniversary.

Responding on behalf of the recipients, Mr. Adekunle Owobamirin, Senior Manager, Groupage, appreciated the management for the culture of rewarding deserving staff. He described the experience working at SIFAX Group as an interesting one and further assured the management that recipients would be inspired to do more.

