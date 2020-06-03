Munir Muse: Lagos has lost a committed patriot ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the death of an elder statesman and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Munir Adekunle Muse as “broken news” to the nation, saying the state woke up on Tuesday to an “awful reality” of his passing.

Tribune Online reports that Muse, aged 81, represented Lagos Central in the National Assembly, and was also a one time chairman of Apapa Local Government Area.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described the death of the elder statesman as a huge loss to Lagos for which he said the octogenarian committed his time, resources and effort to build during his lifetime.

The governor extolled the virtues of the late politician, whom he further described as “a dedicated democrat with a balanced progressive outlook.”

Sanwo-Olu said the deceased was always in touch with leaders across the state to offer valuable contributions towards development despite his withdrawal from active politics occasioned by his old age.

“This morning, Lagos State woke up to the awful reality of the demise of a committed Lagosian, youth development enthusiast and elder statesman, Sen. Munir Adekunle Muse. For us, this is a broken news because the late former federal lawmaker passed away at a time his wealth of experience in corporate administration and political leadership was desired to guide our steps towards taking our dear state to another level of development.

“Having served in the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) for more than 30 years, the late Sen. Muse retired to serve Lagos, first as a community leader and council chairman in Apapa, then as a respected federal lawmaker. His sterling leadership quality earned him respect across the state and beyond. He was the stabilising factor behind the lasting peace enjoyed by members of the Lagos chapter of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON).

“A devout Muslim and committed family man, Sen. Muse was gentle to a fault and not known to be cantankerous. Rather than engaging in needless complaints, he believed in underground strategy to achieve results. His death is a huge loss to Lagos in particular, and the nation in general,” the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu, while commiserating with the good people of Lagos State and family of the deceased, prayed God to admit his soul into Aljana Firdaus and grant his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.