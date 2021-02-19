MSSN pays tribute to Jakande

THE Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Lagos State Area Unit, has commiserated with the Jakande family, the Lagos State government and Nigerians on the death of the first civilian governor of Lagos State and former Minister for Works and Housing, Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

A statement signed by Malam Nurudeen Yousuph (Amir), AbdulRaheem Jenmi (General Secretary) and Mahfuz Alabidun (Public Relations Officer) said Alhaji Jakande left an indelible mark as the man that laid the foundation for the modern Lagos State through the numerous infrastructural projects he executed as the state’s helmsman between 1979 and 1983.

The statement said: “Alhaji Lateef Jakande was indeed a selfless leader who used his position to bring good governance to the majority of the people of Lagos State with various affordable health, education, housing, water and transportation projects, many of which are still existing today.

“Notable among Alhaji’s numerous interventions and policies in the education sector are the construction of numerous blocks in primary and secondary schools across the state, the implementation of the free education policy and the establishment of the Lagos State University.

“It is also worthy to note that Alhaji Jakande introduced Arabic and Islamic Studies into the Lagos State primary and secondary school syllabus which is indeed a thing of pride.

“That Alhaji lived a fulfilling and highly impactful life is incontestable as his legacies will live on.”

“We pray Almighty Allah to grant him Aljanah Firdaus and grant the family and Nigeria the fortitude to bear the loss.”

