I am contesting for governorship election to retain APGA in Anambra, Soludo declares

Former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has officially declared to contest the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

Soludo who made his intention know before the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), State Working Committee at the party headquarters Awka, on Thursday evening, said he is contesting the election to retain the party that has maintained the pride of Ndi-Anambra for 16 years.

He described the election as consequential to the party survival.

He urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), to think of the 2023 general elections and not the November 6 guber polls, boasting that the opposition parties have nothing to offer Ndi-Anambra rather than deceit.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that Soludo’s declaration attracted the presence of all the State Commissioners, APGA Federal lawmakers, Honourable Dozie Nwankwo, Honourable Chinedu Obidigwe, the State House of Assembly Members, chieftains of APGA, the 21 local government APGA chairmen, all Soludo support groups headed by Chief Jude Emecheta and other key government functionaries in the state.

The wife of late Dr Alex Ekwueme, Mrs Ifeoma Ekwueme, was also present at the declaration.

Addressing the party executive, Soludo said every party member must take the election serious because it would determine the existence of APGA in the state and beyond, especially in the 2023 general elections.

“This is election is consequential in Anambra State and if APGA does not win, it means the party is gone. No APGA member must toy with this election, and if APGA leaves Anambra it has lost direction. Do not make the mistake in the person the party field for the election as a candidate because the party cannot afford to lose the election,” he said.

According to him, the collective destiny of the party is at stake at the moment and must be protected by all means.

“People have been asking me when I am declaring but I told them, I will do so at the appropriate time and now is the time. Everybody in the state has been asking Soludo to come out using their money to canvass. I must honour the demand of Anambra people,” he said.

Soludo said that his mission now was to serve people of Anambra State after serving the world and Nigeria.

“I have finished with the world and Nigeria. I have to come home to serve my people. God in His infinite mercy has blessed me beyond imagination and I want to use the rest of my life to serve God and humanity in my state,” he stated.

He said that his dream was to transform APGA from a political party to cooperative movement whereby everybody would be accommodated.

In his brief response, the state chairman Mr Noberth Obi said they were happy seeing Soludo declaring to contest for the governorship position of the state under APGA.

In their separate speeches, the Commissioner for Utilities and Water Resources, Emeka Ezenwanne and Chief Jude Emecheta, described Soludo, as the only person or candidate that has all-round experience to continue from the good works, the present administration of Governor Willie Obiano is doing.

