Govs Sanwo-Olu, Aliyu, Bala mourn Buhari’s passing

Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto, and Bala Mohammed of Bauchi have joined the nation in mourning the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday in London following a prolonged illness.

In a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, Governor Sanwo-Olu described Buhari’s passing as a colossal loss to Nigeria and Africa at large.

“On behalf of my wife, Ibijoke, the government and people of Lagos State, I mourn the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari—one of Nigeria’s most prominent military and political leaders,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He praised the late President’s legacy of discipline, transparency, and unwavering commitment to national development, stating that Buhari’s honest and people-centred leadership earned him national respect.

“Buhari demonstrated unparalleled leadership skills and patriotism, contributing immensely to the unity and growth of Nigeria. His unblemished record in public service as Military Governor, Petroleum Minister, Head of State, and elected President is worthy of emulation,” he added.

The Lagos governor extended his condolences to Buhari’s widow, Aisha Buhari, his family, President Bola Tinubu, and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), praying for the peaceful repose of his soul.

In Sokoto, Governor Ahmed Aliyu described the former President’s death as a monumental national loss, highlighting Buhari’s lifelong devotion to Nigeria’s development.

In a statement signed by his Director General of Media and Publicity, Abubakar Bawa, Governor Aliyu said: “Late President Buhari was an embodiment of honesty, discipline, and fear of Allah. His unwavering stance against corruption and his transparent leadership style set the tone for a more accountable public service.”

Aliyu urged Nigerians to reflect on Buhari’s values of service, discipline, and patriotism, and prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus.

Similarly, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, described Buhari’s passing as the loss of a towering national figure whose life was marked by patriotic service and a firm commitment to Nigeria’s unity and development.

In a statement on behalf of his family, government, and people of Bauchi State, Governor Mohammed said: “President Buhari’s integrity, simplicity, and self-discipline defined his decades-long service to Nigeria both as a military leader and as a democratically elected president.”

He lauded the former President’s efforts in championing anti-corruption reforms, economic restructuring, and infrastructural renewal, noting that his legacy would remain indelible in Nigeria’s history.

“President Buhari’s humility and principled leadership serve as a moral compass for current and future leaders. His memory will forever remain evergreen, not only in Katsina State but across the nation and the African continent,” Mohammed said.

He extended his condolences to Buhari’s family, the Government of Katsina State, the National Council of State, and all Nigerians, praying that Allah grants the deceased eternal rest in Aljannatul Firdaus.

TRIBUNEONLINE