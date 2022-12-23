31 bag 1st-Class as Mountain Top varsity holds 4th convocation in style

No fewer than 31 students graduated with distinction as Mountain Top University holds its 4th convocation ceremony.

According to the Vice Chancellor, Professor Elijah Ayolabi, a total of 259 students will be graduating at the ceremony billed to hold at the University Multipurpose Hall of the university.

The breakdown of the graduating students is as follows;

Thirty-One (31) had First Class Honours, One Hundred and Twenty Five (125) had Second Class (Honours) Upper Division, Ninety-Three (93) had Second Class (Honours) Lower Division, while Ten (10) Graduands fall under the 3rd Class (Honours) Category.

“One highlight of this Convocation is that our first set of Post Graduates will be graduating. A total of 5 pioneer students will be admitted into various higher degrees in their respective Colleges” Prof. Ayolabi disclosed.