Yuletide: Lagos council bans street carnivals, public processions

The Lagos Local Authority in Itire-Ikate Local Council Development Area has banned all forms of street carnivals or public processions across the council area throughout the period of the festive seasons.

This was made known by the Executive Chairman of the district, Hon (Dr.) Ahmed Olanrewaju Apatira on Friday.

Explaining the rationale behind the ban, Apatira said it was imposed to curb violence and wanton destruction of lives and properties usually experienced during the yuletide season.

He, therefore, urged all residents to desist from all forms of activities capable of disrupting public peace and safety.

He said, “the ban becomes necessary to curb series of violence and wanton destruction of valuable properties that accompanied such carnivals in the past.

”In view of this, the executive, legislative, and management team while reviewing the security situation within and outside of the council area came to the conclusion that the street Jamz and carnivals are some of the avenues through which some unscrupulous elements, as well as cultists, use to unleash terror on innocent members of the public.

”And as a government saddled with the constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and properties, this administration cannot fold its arms and allow hoodlums to make life difficult for law-abiding citizens

”It is in this light that all forms of street jamz, carnivals and public processions are hereby banned and violators will be made to face the full wrath of the law.”

The council boss urged residents to go about their normal activities without the fear of molestation as his administration has taken proactive measures in conjunction with security agencies to guarantee hitch-free Christmas and New Year celebrations for residents.

Consequently, the council boss further enjoined organizers of carnivals and street Jamz within the council area with plans to host events during the yuletide season to seek the guidance of the Lagos state police command and other relevant security agencies.

He urged Christians to emulate the virtues of humility, tolerance, perseverance, and compassion as exemplified in the life and teachings of Jesus Christ.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE