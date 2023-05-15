A fully loaded tanker carrying Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) reportedly caught fire and exploded along the Calabar-Akamkpa Federal Highway in Cross River State on Monday afternoon.

The driver and conductor of the tanker had reportedly escaped from the vehicle after it developed a mechanical fault, which caused it to burst into flames.

Eyewitnesses described the terrifying scene as flames raged from the tanker, hindering traffic and causing panic among motorists and road users.

According to reports, the driver and conductor were unharmed but were unavailable for comment. The effects of the explosion spread to nearby vehicles and subsequently slowed down traffic.

Some eyewitnesses expressed disappointment with the state fire service, who they claimed refused their distress calls, stating that they did not have the necessary resources to combat the fire.

Neither personnel from the Federal Road Safety Corps nor the Federal Fire Service were present to assist at the scene.

Onlookers and other motorists were unable to provide any assistance, and the tanker, whose registration number could not be obtained, burnt out completely.

The Assistant Controller of Fire (ACF), Olomola Olumayowa, who is in charge of the Federal Fire Service in Calabar, confirmed the incident and pledged to mobilize her team to bring the situation under control.

She stated that her office had already received several distress calls regarding the incident.

