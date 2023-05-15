No fewer than four people sustained injuries in multiple accidents that occured on the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway, on Monday.

The accident, it was gathered happened in Magboro area, opposite Punch Office, along the highway.

The Spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, said the multiple accidents were as a result of brake failure on the part of a truck which affected about eight vehicles conveying about 43 passengers.

Okpe said, “There was no life lost in the accident. They were 43 people involved. 21 male adults, 13 female adults, five male children and four female children were involved but only four were injured.

“It was a brake failure and loss of control. The injured have been taken to a hospital in the Ibafo area.”

She confirmed that there was no casualty in the accident while adding that only two children, two male and female adults were rushed to the hospital.

