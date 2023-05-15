Suspected bandit has reportedly blown himself up with an improvised explosive device (IED) in Kaduna in order to evade arrest.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Monday at Keke, a suburb of Kaduna metropolis.

Findings by the Nigerian Tribune revealed that the victim had been on the watch list of the security agencies and they were tracking his movements until they trailed him to Keke where he had been hiding.

According to a source, on Monday a combined team of soldiers, policemen, and officials of the Department of State Security Services, stormed his hideous purportedly to arrest him.

“When he sensed that the entire building was surrounded by security operatives he started engaging them in a gun duel, source maintained.

“And when he discovered he might lose the battle he blew himself up with an improvised explosive device.”

Findings gathered that AK-47 rifle was recovered inside his apartment, along with two other live explosive devices.

According to source, the bomb squad was later invited to the scene and they safely detonated the devices.

As at the time of filling the report, it was gathered that his mutilated body was evacuated from the scene by security operatives.

Source also revealed that they took his wife and children away from the house.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in Kaduna, Muhammed Jalige, confirmed the development adding, that he was still waiting for details of the incident from the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Millennium City.





