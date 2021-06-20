Most of proposed 20 model schools to be ready in 2021 ― UBEC

THE Chairman of the Governing Board of Universal Basic Education Commission, Professor Usman Adamu Kyuka, has expressed satisfaction with the level of work done on the ongoing construction of 20 multi-million naira model schools across some states of the federation.

He, therefore, assured Nigerians that the majority of the schools, being built with state-of-the-art facilities, would be ready for use before the end of this year.

Kyuka spoke as he and the Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr. Hamid Bobboyi commenced the inspection of the model schools built by the commission across Nigeria.

UBEC Head, Public Relations and Protocol, Mr David Apeh in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said at one of the sites in Karshi FCT Abuja, the chairman noted that the commission is happy with the level of work and was sure that before the end of the year, majority of the schools would be delivered.

He noted that the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari intended to bring education close to Nigerian children with the latest technology available.

Dr Bobboyi, in his remarks, said the model schools would consist of pre-primary, primary school, Junior Secondary School (JSS), ICT training hall and sports facilities.

Dr Bobboyi explained that model 1 schools which are divided among the geo-political zones will be sited in Imo, Bauchi, Edo, FCT, Katsina, Nasarawa and Lagos while the model 2 schools according to him would be sited in Benue, Adamawa, Kaduna, Niger, Borno, Kano, Sokoto, Anambra, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ekiti and Oyo.

Earlier, the National Consultant, Arc Mas’ud Abdulkarim said going by the level of cooperation among the various contractors handling the model schools, the project would be completed before the stipulated date.

He, however, expressed reservation that only two contractors might not meet up with the dateline.

