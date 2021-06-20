Rotary empowers special needs students with vocational training in Oyo

As part of the seven major areas of focus of Rotary, Rotary Club of Oyo Metropolis recently trained not less than 50 students of Federal College of Education (Special), Oyo, in different vocations and the best among them were empowered them with starter packs.

The students received tutelage from facilitators who took them on the rudiments of vocations such as; Bead making, tie and dye, liquid soap production, catering, leather works among others and were presented with certificates thereafter.

In her address during the grand finale of the free vocational training and empowerment, President of Rotary Club, Oyo Metropolis, Dr Mopelola Adefunmike Akin-Tailor, stated that she actually proposed a vocational and empowerment training programme with an emphasis on special needs persons as part of the club’s vision.

“This was borne out of our passion to empower the ever-growing population of youths and the rate of unemployment in today’s world. All thanks to God we are witnessing the fulfilment of this dream. Like the adage: “don’t give me fish but teach me how to fish” this training is the right step in solving the menace of street begging and miscreants in our society.” She said.

She attributed the success of the training programme to the kind contributions from different quarters saying that: “Indeed God loves a cheerful giver and helper of the poor as well as the downtrodden and He will reward us all abundantly.

“I thank the Provost of the College, Professor Kamoru Olayiwola Usman for your kindness, empathy and love which I must say are overwhelming, may God bless you. Noteworthy are also contributions from the Deputy Provost and all other management staff of the College. Thanks for your belief and acknowledgement of this benevolent course.”

While appreciating the Rotary Club of Oyo Metropolis, the Provost, Professor Kamoru Olayiwola Usman, represented on the occasion by this deputy, Mrs Mariam Abimbola, noted that the vocational training is one of those contributions to educational advancement expected from organisations such as Rotary as well as well-meaning individuals.

The Provost made a promise that the beneficiaries of the vocational training would be closely monitored so that they can make judicious use of the skills acquired.

He further stated that the beneficiaries would also have something to say about Rotary Club later in life as the club have really impacted meaningfully on their lives.

