Monetising our politics

Recently, political parties in the country, in preparation for the 2023 general election pegged the price of interest and nomination forms beyond the reach of ordinary and competent Nigerians who wish to contest the forthcoming elections. Under APC, politics has become the exclusive preserve of the high, mighty and wealthy members of society and not for the poor. Election does not stop at the purchase of forms; aspirants have to contend with other expenses such as party primaries which usually go to the highest bidders. With the monetisation of politics in the country, there is tendency that corruption will increase astronomically. The politicians, if elected, would have to first recover their money, before attending to other campaign promises.

While it may be the truth that the increase in price of nomination form is to ensure political parties are not being funded from public funds as stated by the publicity secretary of APC, the facts remain that the new exorbitant price regime will disqualify many poor aspirants and hand over our democracy to the rich..

In Nigeria, democracy means different things to the poor segment of the population. The masses are relegated and turned to mere voters during elections. After a new leadership emerge, the supposed dividends of democracy become elusive. No wonder these failed politicians with their money-bag politics cleverly manipulate the voters. They bribe their way to victory. What is the way out of this brazen attack on our fledgling democracy? Nigerians should quickly evaluate these parties’ ideologies before giving them their mandate in 2023.

By Ibrahim Pambegua, Kaduna State.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE