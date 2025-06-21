Moin Moin – A Classic Nigerian Delight

Moi Moi is one of Nigeria’s most popular traditional dishes, enjoyed by people of all ages and from all walks of life. This steamed bean pudding, made from blended beans and spices, is not only delicious but also packed with protein and nutrients. It is often served with jollof rice, pap (ogi), bread, or eaten alone as a complete meal. Moi Moi is more than just food, it’s a cultural treasure that brings people together at celebrations, Sunday lunches, and family dinners. With this simple and clear guide, anyone can enjoy making this beloved Nigerian delicacy at home.

Here’s a step-by-step guide for preparing this classic dish, with a full list of ingredients and clearly explained steps:

Ingredients

Beans (black-eyed beans or honey beans)

Red bell pepper (tatashe)

Scotch bonnet pepper (atarodo)

Onion

Vegetable oil or palm oil

Seasoning cubes

Salt

Crayfish (optional)

Smoked fish or corned beef (optional)

Boiled eggs (optional)

Water

Peel Your Beans

Moi Moi is traditionally made with black-eyed beans or brown beans (honey beans). Start by soaking the beans in water for a few minutes to soften the outer skin. Once soaked, rub the beans between your hands or blend them briefly in a food processor with a little water. This helps remove the skins easily. Rinse the beans several times to wash off the skins until only the white beans remain.

Blend the Beans and peppers

After peeling, pour the beans into a blender. Add red bell peppers for flavor and color, scotch bonnet peppers (atarodo) for a bit of heat, and onions for that rich, savory taste. Blend everything until it becomes a very smooth, thick paste. You may need to add water bit by bit while blending to help the blades move and achieve a smooth texture.

Season the Mixture

Once your bean paste is smooth, pour it into a large mixing bowl. Now it’s time to season! Add salt and seasoning cubes to taste. You can also include blended crayfish for an extra depth of flavor. Then, stir in vegetable or palm oil to give it a rich, silky consistency.

At this stage, you can choose to add extras like flaked smoked fish, chopped boiled eggs, or corned beef. These ingredients add a special touch and are completely optional depending on your taste.

Prepare Containers and Steam

Spoon the seasoned mixture into containers. Traditionally, Moi Moi is wrapped in local leaves known as Ewe Eran, but you can also use foil wraps, small bowls, or even empty tins. Make sure to grease the inside of whatever container you’re using so the Moi Moi doesn’t stick.

Arrange the filled containers in a large pot. Add a small amount of water to the base of the pot — just enough to create steam, not to submerge the containers. Cover the pot tightly and steam on medium heat.

Cook Until Firm

Steam the Moi Moi gently for about 45 minutes to an hour. Avoid opening the pot too often, but check occasionally to ensure the water hasn’t dried out completely — add more hot water if needed. The Moi Moi is ready when it has set firmly and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

Enjoy

Once cooked, allow the Moi Moi to cool slightly before serving. It can be enjoyed hot or warm, and it pairs wonderfully with jollof rice, pap, custard, or bread. It can also be eaten on its own as a filling and nutritious dish.

