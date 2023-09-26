The Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) has expressed deep sorrow over the recent passing of Nigerian rapper Mohbad at the age of 27.

The OPC conveyed that had Mohbad confided in the group about his troubles, he could have been protected from his assailants.

In a message of condolence to Mohbad’s immediate family, management team, and global fan base, OPC President Otunba Wasiu Afolabi described Mohbad’s demise as a tragic event that could have been prevented.

“OPC sees the death of this promising, hardworking, and talented young musician as a personal loss because he was a true Yoruba Ambassador, whose songs and craftsmanship promoted the Yoruba language and its people,” said Afolabi in a press statement on Monday by the OPC General Secretary, Comrade Bunmi Fasehun.

“However, we believe he, his parents, and his management should have involved the OPC when the conflict between Mohbad and other associates escalated to the point of intimidation, assault, and harassment.

“OPC has successfully mediated in such cases in the past, bringing peace and harmony to feuding parties to the satisfaction of all involved.

“Sometimes we act independently and sometimes in collaboration with the Police Force, Civil Defence, and DSS. In the end, we protect the weak against the strong oppressor.

“Where necessary, we can take the case directly to the government. But in most cases, the mere mention of OPC being involved brings sanity to all concerned, no matter who that person or organisation considers themselves to be.

“And I dare say that Mohbad would have lived a better quality of life and most likely be alive today if he and his people had sought help from OPC.

“Meanwhile, we want to use this platform to urge the police, DSS, and government to ensure that all individuals and groups who contributed to the oppression, harassment, and assault of this young man are brought to justice.

It doesn’t matter whether these tormentors contributed directly or indirectly to his death. There is enough video evidence and living witnesses to ensure justice for Mohbad in the law courts, even if the charges are for assault, battery, conduct capable of causing a breach of the peace, and attempted murder.





“In addition, all police officers and formations that neglected to act on his complaints should be held accountable and face official sanctions.”

Afolabi emphasised that OPC, as a socio-cultural organisation, stands for peace, justice, and the security of the community and the nation at large.

He recalled that since its formation by the late founder, Dr Frederick Fasehun, in 1994, the OPC not only contributed security personnel for guarding the community but was also involved in providing safety for petroleum pipelines in the South-West.

Afolabi reminisced that at the peak of its struggle against military rule, the OPC boasted no less than 6 million members.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Mohbad’s procession: Why we fired tear gas at Lekki Tollgate — Lagos Police

Lagos Police Command has revealed reason for firing canisters at some residents at Lekki Tollgate who stormed…

FCTA revokes Peter Obi, 164 others’ lands

High-profile individuals, including the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and former…

Why eating two bitter kolanuts daily is beneficial for men — Study

Researchers, in a new study, said bitter kola because of its kolaviron content can protect against…

10 big lies told by Tinubu-led administration — Atiku’s Spokesman, Shaibu

Following claims made by the presidency in recent times that were later found to be inaccurate, Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on…

#BBNaijaAllStars: I got betrayed by my team, they sold my votes — Whitemoney

Whitemoney, a former BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, has shared insights into the challenges he faced during…

Why Tinubu must sack his US lawyer

When Chief Obafemi Awolowo died in 1987, amid a deluge of musical tributes in his honour, a line among…