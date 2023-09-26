In its efforts to put an end to the crisis rocking the union, the National Executive Council ( NEC) of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), which comprises all the state chairmen, secretaries and Treasurers, had an emergency meeting where timetable and guidelines for proper delegate conference ( both zonal and national) were unveiled

Welcoming members to the NEC meeting, the leader of the union, Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede, said the main mandate of his committee is to prepare grounds to conduct a proper delegate conference for the union

” We had meetings with different organs of the union, and resolutions have been taken to resolve all conflicts and give the union the focus. We are duly bound by those resolutions and pledge to do everything within our power to make the union great”

To achieve the mandate, the Acting General Secretary, Comrade Kayode Agbeyangi, said the committee rolled out guidelines for proper elections: ” The committee should prepare grounds to conduct credible zonal and national delegate conference across the six (6) geopolitical zones of the union on the 5 th October, 2023, while the National Delegate Conference/inauguration of the national officers at the national level shall take place on 25th October, 2023

On the relationship between the union and the Nigeria Labour Congress, Agbede appealed to the NLC to allow the union to use its internal mechanism to solve its internal conflicts, as the union’s board of trustees to use the union constitution to solve the union problems

At the end of the meeting, all the 36 state council chairmen, secretaries and treasurers aligned themselves with the position of the caretaker committee, warning the NLC to stop exhibiting biases in the union’s internal conflict.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE