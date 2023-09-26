The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Khalil Halilu, has urged the management staff of the agency to propose ideas on how NASENI can effectively support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s priorities.

This includes the large-scale transition of petrol and diesel-powered vehicles to alternative fuels to reduce the cost of living for Nigerians.

He made this statement as he commenced receiving briefings from the Managing Directors of the Agency’s ten (10) Development Institutes, located in Enugu, Minna, Awka, Okene, Nnewi, Kano, Jalingo, Akure, Ilesha, and Nasarawa.

Halilu stated, “Our institutes are the engines of NASENI’s innovation, and these briefings by each institute are critical as we work together to shape the future of NASENI in alignment with the President’s socioeconomic agenda.”

In addition to the managing directors, team leads of various NASENI projects, as well as the agency’s research directors, also presented their respective projects to the EVC.

The briefings, commencing on Monday, September 18, 2023, are taking place ahead of the EVC’s planned tour of NASENI facilities across the institutes, scheduled to begin in October.

Also on Tuesday, September 19, the EVC/CEO inaugurated a committee to examine staff welfare, aligning with his commitment to making NASENI “a public sector employer of choice in Nigeria.”

The EVC tasked the Committee, composed exclusively of middle-level and junior staff of NASENI, with creating a Human Resources (HR) revamp plan for NASENI.

He mentioned, “Our junior staff are indeed on the frontlines of our work, bearing significant burdens, and therefore deserve special attention, support, and welfare.”

To conclude the week, the EVC/CEO paid a courtesy visit to the Honourable Minister of Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji, on Friday, September 22, at the Ministry’s Headquarters in Abuja.

Reflecting on the meeting, which discussed opportunities for collaboration in advancing research in methanol production, lithium mining, and natural medicine, the EVC/CEO stated that both institutions were “keen to jointly commercialise existing research outputs,” adding, “I have no doubt that NASENI has a strong and committed partner in the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology.”

Also on Friday, Halilu met with a young Nigerian innovator based in Maiduguri, Borno State, Mustapha Gajibo, who specialises in converting petrol-fired vehicles to use gas and solar energy.

“There’s no limit to what young Nigerians can achieve in science and technology, and at NASENI, we want to be a part of these inspiring stories from every corner of the country,” said the EVC/CEO.

