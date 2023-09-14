Controversial Nigerian musician, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has urged artistes to fight for themselves against any oppression from the music industry caucus.

The advice is coming two days after the death of popular Nigerian rapper, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Mohbad, who was a former Marlian music label signee, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 27.

Since the news of his demise was made public, celebrities, fans, and other Nigerians have continued to react to the shocking death.

Some social media users have also expressed dissatisfaction over alleged ill-treatment Mohbad was subjected to by his former record label, with many calling out the Marlian boss, Naira Marley, on social media.

Portable, who had earlier prayed that his death should not be used to promote his glory, said artistes need to open their mouths and stand up against any oppression.

In a recent post on his Instagram page, the ‘Zazu’ crooner said a closed mouth is a closed destiny, hence, artistes should always open their mouths and fight for their rights.

The artiste also, enjoined his fans and loved ones to show him love while he is still alive.

He said in part, “A Lion doesn’t care to walk alone . Open your mouth and talk, God put power inside talk. A closed mouth is a closed destiny, fight for yourself, industry get caucus.”

