Nigeria’s Captain Kunle Olayiwola was on Wednesday, decorated as a Chartered Master Mariner making him the first African to achieve the feat.

The award is a recognition given to individuals who have reached the highest level of professional certification in the maritime industry.

Speaking at the event, Captain Olayiwola who is also a Fellow of the Nautical Institute said, “This is a proud moment for me and a great achievement for Nigeria and Africa as a whole”

The alumni event associated with the Chartered Master Mariner Annual Award brings together individuals who have previously received this honor to inspire the younger generation of mariners.

A Chartered Master Mariner is an experienced and highly skilled mariner who has demonstrated expertise in ship navigation, safety, and management. The award is usually presented annually to acknowledge outstanding achievements, contributions, or leadership in the maritime field.

Captain Olayiwola was in the Nigerian Navy for over a decade before switching into the merchant navy, after voluntarily retiring from the Navy. He sailed on many types of ships and worked as District Surveyor, Zonal Coordinator and Head of Enforcement Monitoring Unit, in Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

Captain Olayiwola also made a great impact in the development of maritime in Nigeria, West Africa, and Africa. He is also the first Fellow of the Nautical Institute in Africa and has to his credit Master of International Law from World Maritime University, Malmo Sweden.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE