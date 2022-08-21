Modakeke traditional leader installs Osun APC spokesperson, Olabisi, as Mogaji of Ile-Agun

By Oluwole Ige

The Ogunsua of Modakeke, Oba Joseph Olubiyi Toriola, on Friday, in his palace, at Modakeke, Osun State installed the spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Prince Kolawole Olabisi, as the Mogaji of IleAgun, Isale Agbara compound.

Oba Toriola said his decision to elevate Olabisi was informed by his visible contributions to the social and economic growth of the Modakeke community.

The installation was graced by traditional rulers, chiefs, descendants of Ile-Agun, friends, including families of Olabisi.

With this installation, Olabisi has joined the succession line of Ogunsua of Modakeke.

In his address, Oba Toriola lauded the impacts of Olabisi in the development of the town, which according to him, earned him the traditional titles, noting that the community has challenged Olabisi to do more for the ancient town and its people.

He stated: “What we are expecting from you is huge and this title has called for more responsibilities. We don’t expect you to go and stick to Osogbo, you must ensure you pay regular visits to our town which is your hometown.”

Appreciating the entire Ile-Agun for their enviable records of service, Oba Toriola called on the sons and daughters of Modakeke to always put the interest of the town at heart and to ensure they come home regularly.

During an interview with journalists, shortly after his installation, the new Olabisi expressed his happiness over the conferment, describing it as recognition of his past services to the community.

He appealed to the natives and residents to always embrace peace and contribute their quota to the steady development of Modakeke, assuring that the new chieftaincy title would spur him to redouble his efforts in sustaining the glory of the historical town.

