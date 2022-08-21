Buhari hails ex-Foreign Affairs minister, Joy Ogwu at 76

President Muhammadu Buhari has shared the joyous occasion with Prof. Joy Ogwu and her family as she turns 76 years, congratulating the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, 2006-2007 and Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations, 2008-2017, for years of meritorious service in the diplomatic community and academia.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) on Sunday said President Buhari joined friends and professional colleagues of the former diplomat in celebrating the birthday, affirming that Prof. Ogwu’s experience and knowledge contributed generously to shaping the country’s foreign policies, particularly the economic diplomacy that she championed.

The President rejoiced with the scholar for her many achievements, starting from lecture halls, which include working at National War College, National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies and serving as the Director General of Nigeria Institute for International Affairs.

As the former President of the United Nations Security Council marks another age, the President acknowledged her cerebral support and advice to the multilateral institution and governments on issues of security across the globe, especially on disarmament, serving as Chair of the Board of Trustees of the United Nations Institute for Disarmament.

President Buhari prayed for good health and strength for the celebrant.

