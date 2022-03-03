Mob sets fleeing phone thieves ablaze after tricycle fails to start in Onitsha

An angry mob on Thursday morning set three suspected phone thieves ablaze in Upper Iweka, Onitsha.

The incident happened after they were apprehended for allegedly stealing phones.

A source said the men who were operating with a tricycle dispossessed a victim of his phone but were unfortunately caught.

The source said: “The incident happened at Upper Iweka motor park, almost in front of Star Sunny motor park, here in Onitsha.

“The men who were operating with a tricycle stopped and dispossessed a man of his phone. As they went back into the tricycle and made to drive off, the tricycle malfunctioned and refused to start.

“They became panicky, and in the process, some boys who are loading vehicles in motor park quickly descended on them, beat them up.

“Some people brought tyres and others brought fuel, and they were set ablaze immediately. Their remains is still here now smoking,” the source said.

The state police command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, was not available to comments as at the time of filing this report.

