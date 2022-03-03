2023 elections: IGP says preparations to commence in line with new electoral law

The Police High Command on Thursday hinted that it would soon commence engaging in activities to fully prepare its personnel for the effective performance of its roles in the forthcoming 2023 general election in order to deliver to the nation the long yearning free, fair and credible elections.

The Inspector-General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba dropped the hint in Abuja while speaking at the opening of the Conference of Strategic Police Managers, involving commissioners of police from across the States of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja

He stated that the meeting was being summoned in furtherance of his leadership strategy of constantly engaging strategic police managers “for the purpose of reviewing the country’s internal security issues and re-evaluating strategies in an effort to advance our mandate as the lead agency in internal security management of the nation.”

According to him, “In due course, we shall be engaging in activities that will fully prepare us for the effective performance of our roles in the elections, part of which would be to liaise with the leadership of Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), civil society organisations and the Nigeria Police Legal Chamber towards dissecting the provisions of the Electoral Act as recently amended.”

He said that this was to ensure that the Nigeria Police Force’s (NPF) activities are in conformity with the provisions of the new Electoral Act 2022.

The IGP while speaking on general security in the country said that an analysis of trends and patterns of crime since the beginning of the year had shown significant progress in the anti-crime operations of the Force as this had manifested in a downward trend in the frequency of major crimes across the country.

According to him, “I am happy to note that this trend has been informed not only by your individual and collective sacrifices, professionalism and enhanced operational efficiency, but also reflective of the efficacy of our current strategies.

“It is indeed in furtherance to this that we launched ‘Operation Sahara Storm’ in Sokoto State with the sole aim of rooting out identified bandits’ camps at Gudugudu, Tarke Forest, Luguhuru through Hurra and Markira, Goronyo, Wurno and Heli in Rabbah Local Government and Zangon-Isu forest in Goronyo LGA of the State.

“It is with a deep sense of professional fulfilment that I wish to note that the Operation has recorded massive successes in achieving its set goals.

“As a result, aside from the destruction of all the camps and other assets of the bandits in the above mentioned criminal enclaves.

The IGP said that during special operations, 38 suspected bandits/terror elements were arrested while the following exhibits were recovered: 32 AK-47 rifles, one rocket-propelled grenade launcher, 1,412 7.62mm live ammunition,1,200 rounds of live AA ammunition, one locally fabricated revolver pistol, 3 motor vehicles, and 2 motorcycles,10 cartons of Pentazocine BP 30 Injections, 3 pairs of army camouflage uniform and N800, 000 cash

Speaking on the general crime rate he said, “On a general note, between January 2022 till date, collated crimes statistics revealed that 36 terror elements, 78 murder suspects, 110 armed robbery suspects, 50 kidnapers and 150 cultists were arrested during various police operations across the country.”