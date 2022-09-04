Missing Ondo TESCOM Director found dead, mutilated

A Director in the Ondo State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Mr Gbenga Olofingboyegun, who was declared missing on Thursday has been found dead in Akure, Ondo State capital, with his body mutilated.

The deceased, a Director of the Department of Research and Statistics in TESCOM, was declared missing on Thursday after he left the office for undisclosed reasons but his body was found on Sunday morning.

The corpse was found wearing the suits and tie that he wore to the office last Thursday but

his head was cut off and taken away; while his stomach was opened by the suspected assailants.

Olofingboyegun was, however, recognised with his dress while the discovery was reported to relevant security agencies to help identify the body.

Family and friends had suspected that he was a victim of kidnappers and were waiting for the call of his supposed abductors for a ransom payment.

Efforts to trace him since Thursday were fruitless until his decomposing body was found in Saint Theresa Primary School beside Saint Peter’s Unity School in Akure.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the development but said she was not sure about the identity of the decomposing body.

She said the command has commenced an investigation into the incident.

