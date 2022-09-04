Gunmen kidnap 32 burial guests in Ondo

Security operatives in Ondo State are on the trail of some unknown gunmen who reportedly kidnapped 32 people in a coastal bus while returning from Benin City, Edo State on Saturday evening.

The 32 victims who were kidnapped were returning to Akure, after attending the burial ceremony and were stopped by the hoodlums along Benin-Ifon road.

The victims were said to be traveling with others in two other vehicles when their coastal bus was stopped but the drivers of the other vehicles stopped while the occupants in the two vehicles jumped out and fled into the bushes.

It was gathered that the kidnappers marched the victims out of the vehicles and whisked all occupants including the driver of the coastal bus to an unknown destination in the forest.

It was further learnt that some of the occupants escaped while being taken to the kidnappers’ den but the source disclosed many of the victims are still with the kidnappers.

However, security operatives in the state including, the state security outfit, Amotekun are on the trail of the kidnappers, combing the Benin-Ifon to Owo forest in the state in search of the 32 persons reportedly kidnapped in a coastal bus.

The state Police Command confirmed the development while the Commander of Amotekun in the state, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, also confirmed the abduction.

Adeleye, in a telephone chat, said the command would do all within its power to rescue the victims and rid the state off criminals.

Adeleye explained that men of the Amokekun corp and other security agencies had been briefed and had since the commenced search for the victims.

