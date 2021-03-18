Minister inspects project, assures of improved extension services in Edo

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mustapha Shehuri, on Thursday, inspected the newly constructed one-stop extension delivery centre in Iguobazuwa, Ovia South-West Local Government Area of Edo, while assuring the people of the state of improved extension services.

Speaking during the inspection of the project, Shehuri said President Muhammadu Buhari was committed to boosting agricultural production through improved extension services in Nigeria.

Shehuri noted that the centre would serve as a training centre for farmers and extension agents in the state.

“This centre will serve as a place where our agricultural extension agents would train farmers on modern agricultural best practices.

“I am aware of the potentials of Edo State in the production of rice, cassava, maize, oil palm, cocoa and rubber.

“The Federal Government is committed to ensuring that the production of these crops is sustained through improved extension services,” he said

He added that the mandate of the ministry was to provide food and nutritional products working closely with state governors.

The Programme Manager of Edo Agricultural Development Programme, (ADP), Peter Aikhuomobhogbe, disclosed that plans had been concluded to move the ADP zonal office to the centre.

Aikhuomobhogbe noted that the centre houses an agro-shop for the sale of fertilisers, chemicals and seeds adding that the plots of land located at the centre would be used for farm demonstrations.

According to him, experts were already on the ground to teach the farmers modern methods of farming that would positively impact local farmers.

