Military not responsible for prosecution of bandits, terrorists — CDS

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has exonerated the military from charges of inaction on terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements arrested in the fight against insurgency and insecurity across the country.

General Irobor stated this during a bi-weekly briefing of Defence Correspondents in Abuja during the bi-weekly briefing on Thursday.

The CDS also said that the attacks on an Abuja-Kaduna train and the Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State by armed bandits, remained very painful to the Nigerian military.

He equally dismissed the view in some quarters that the Nigerian military lacked the modern equipment needed for effective prosecution of the ongoing war against terrorism, kidnapping and banditry in the country.

This came just as the Director of Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major-General Bernard Onyeuko, rolled out the successes recorded by the troops across the six geo-political zones of the country.

Onyeuko announced the arrest of a high-profile Islamic State of West Africa Province Commander, one Abba Yunus (aka Mallam Abba) and his accomplice at Samegu community in Kumbosto Local Government Area of Kano State and the surrender of a total of 57,000 Bokoo Haram Terrorists and their families between 2nd and 16th June 2022.

During the briefing held at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja, there were concerns that since the beginning of the war on insecurity and that there was no conclusive action had been taken against the thousands of persons arrested and paraded over their alleged involvement in terrorist, banditry, kidnapping and other acts of economic sabotage.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Director, Defence Information (DDI), Major-General OJ Akpor, however, noted that the issues of human rights and the slow pace of Nigeria’s justice system should be considered even when the appropriate authorities charge the suspects to court.

General Irabor said that it was wrong to hold the military responsible for the perceived failure to prosecute and jail those arrested for terrorism, banditry and other criminal acts, with some of them even resurfacing in other crimes.

According to the CDS, “the responsibility is on you (the media) to follow up on what happens with the arrested bandits or terrorists.”

General Irabor noted that if the Armed Forces were to work within the ambit of human rights, “there wouldn’t be any Armed Forces,” stressing, “we have our internal mechanisms repelling crime.”

On the recent Owo attack, the CDS said: “It’s our desire and determination to see that any act that could lead to bloodletting in any part of Nigeria is prevented. Those behind that dastardly act must be brought to justice, and we are working towards that.”

Major-General OJ Akpor noted that the issues of human rights and the slow pace of Nigeria’s justice system should be considered even when the appropriate authorities charge the suspects to court.

Speaking on the updates on the operational activities and the successes recorded by the troops as the country celebrates its 23rd democracy, the DDMO said that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies were working assiduously to ensure the safety of lives and property of Nigerians.

He stated that the security forces have equally intensified efforts both kinetic and non-kinetic in the fight against terrorism, economic saboteurs, banditry and sundry crimes in the theatres of operations in some parts of the country.

He hinted that during the period under review (from 2-16 June 2022), “a total of 57,004 Boko Haram terrorists and their families have surrendered comprising of 12,547 males, 17,027 females and 27,430 children” adding that “all surrendered and items recovered have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.”

According to him, “in the sustained fight against oil thieves and other economic saboteurs troops of Operation DAKATAR DA BARAWO has continued to recorded more successes in their operation.

“Various operations were conducted in different parts of the Niger Delta namely; Omadino community Warri South Local Government Area, Opolo area in Yenagoa, Bukuma in Degema creek and Creek 6 in River State, Ikantu Bush in Warri among others.

“Notably on 1 June 2022 a swamp buggy operation was conducted at some identified illegal refinery site a Amadino community in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State; 20 illegal refineries, 6 reservoirs, 2 gas cylinders, 2 pits, 8 metals storage tanks, Three Thousand (3,000) litres of stolen crude oil, Six Thousand (6,000) litres of suspected illegally refined AGO, 4 pumping machines and 1 x 40 hp out board engine.13.

“On 2 June 2002 arrest of 2 trucks with suspected illegal sludge at Opolo area, the trucks were enroute Koko in Delta State. Five (5) suspects were arrested. On 3 and 5 June 2022 at Degema creek and Creek 6 in River State and Tebijo respectively

“Items discovered are; 6 ovens, 11 metal storage tanks, 2 pumping machines, One Hundred and Fifty Three Thousand (153,000) litres of illegally refined AGO. On 6 June 2022 at Ikantu Bush in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State. the items discovered are; 15 storage tanks, 3 ovens, 2 pits, and other refining tools and Six Hundred and Fifty Five Thousand (655,000) litres of stolen crude oil.

“Also, on 7 and 8 June 2022, at Ekpetiama in Amassoma community, Cawthorne channel 2 of new Calabar River, Ajibera creek, Ovuleye creek in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State. items recovered are; 21 metal storage tanks, 10 ovens, 6 surface tanks, Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand (250,000) litres of illegally refine AGO, One Hundred and Fifty Thousand (150,000) litres of stolen crude oil and other refining tools.”

The Director of Media Operations said that the Military High Command commended the gallantry performances of the troops in the various theatres and the members of the public on the support given to the Armed Forces and security agencies in the conduct of their operations and to the media for their partnership and cooperation with the military and other security agencies in the quest to return peace to Nigeria.