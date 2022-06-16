Oyo govt partners UCH to train ambulance medical team

The Oyo State Government in collaboration with the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, on Wednesday commenced a three-day capacity building on Basic Life Support for State’s Ambulance Medical Team.

The training was organised to improve emergency operations with a focus on the resuscitation of cardiopulmonary victims, both within and outside health facilities in all the nooks and crannies of the state.

The Oyo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Taiwo Ladipo, while speaking at the workshop held in Ibadan, admonished the medical team to seek relevant knowledge to further enhance effective cardiopulmonary resuscitation operations.

The Commissioner, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Olusoji Alaruru Adeyanju, said it is essential for doctors and nurses to be time conscious and give appropriate health care during resuscitation.

“The relationship between the Oyo state government and University College Hospital (UCH) is second to none that is why we have experts from the college to train our health workers today.

“Training is important and every health worker is expected to undergo training once in two years because knowledge acquired in 2019 might not be sufficient in 2022.

“Cardiac arrest happens within five to six minutes, this is why the state’s medical ambulance team has to be proactive in order to rescue the victims.”

Also speaking, the Director, Planning Research and Statistics, Oyo State Ministry of Health, Dr Gbolahan Abass, explained that medical teams and ambulances have been stationed at the entry points in Ibadan and strategic places in the state for quick response in case of emergency.

He maintained that two medical personnel were selected across health facilities as participants, while this personnel are expected to train their colleagues for them to respond effectively to cases of cardiac arrest in various health facilities.





“We have 65 participants attending the workshop selected from General and State hospitals, including representatives from the emergency units of these facilities”.

In her remarks, the Coordinator, Prof. Oluwole Adebo Continuing Professional Development Center, University College Hospital, Ibadan, Mrs Rukayat Popoola, said that an effective resuscitation service for victims of cardiopulmonary must be an operational priority in every hospital.

She harped on the need for the provision of qualitative and effective cardiopulmonary service, which according to her could be achieved through staff training and regular upgrade.

Popoola called for the inclusion of Cardiopulmonary resuscitation in the curriculum for medical students in higher institutions of learning so they have in-depth knowledge on how to carry out cardiac resuscitation efficiently.

In another development, Oyo State Government received the Best performing state in Administration award among the 23 Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project, NEWMAP, participating states in Nigeria.

In his address at the ceremony, the Minister of Environment, Barr. Mohammed Abdullahi, who was represented by his Special Assistant, Alh. Abdullahi stated that NEWMAP was established by the Federal Government in collaboration with the World Bank and its partner agencies in 2012 to address the menace of gully erosion and other forms of land degradation as well as enhance the livelihood of beneficiary Communities in 23 states.

The Oyo State NEWMAP Project Coordinator, Engr Omowumi Yakubu appreciated the World Bank and the Federal Ministry of Environment for considering Oyo State worthy of the opportunity given to the State Government to enhance the well-being of its people.

The Project Coordinator said he dedicated the award to the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde for his unrelenting support of Newmap implementation in the State which prompted the success story recorded on the project in various communities across Oyo State.

