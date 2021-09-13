Microsoft, Linkedln share latest data, innovation for hybrid work

Microsoft and Linkedln have jointly unveiled new ways with which work can be done remotely in business organisations in the face of the prolonged presence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Microsoft, Satya Nadella and the Chief Executive Officer, Linkedln, Ryan Roslansky met recently to discuss the key secular trends they are seeing as people and organisations everywhere adjust to hybrid work. Their conversation was part of an effort between the two organisations to help leaders and their teams navigate the new world of work.

The two tech giants jointly said: “The evolving Delta COVID-19 variant is compelling many of us to adjust plans for reopening worksites. It is a stark reminder that this is the new normal. Our ability to come together will ebb and flow.

“We have heard many business leaders come forward with strong opinions on how, when and where people should work in a hybrid world. At Microsoft and LinkedIn, we want to take a learn-it-all approach and lead with data rather than dogma.

“We are incorporating flexibility into our decision-making. Because in uncharted territory, we need to be able to shift and adjust as data and research offer new insights to guide our way.

“Employee surveys tell us that while hybrid work is complex, embracing flexibility, different work styles and a culture of trust can help us all navigate it successfully.”

They further said that: “While we hope hybrid work will help us improve in these areas, finding the balance will be complex. Our ongoing research shows employees crave more in-person time with their team but wish to keep the flexibility of remote work. And every person is different 58 per cent of employees who plan to spend the most and least time in-office are doing it for the same reason more focused work.

“We see the role of technology as an enabler helping our employees and our customers as they transform for hybrid work and reimagine everything from meetings that transcend space and time to a digital employee experience that everyone can access from anywhere– right in the flow of their work.

Nadella and Roslansky, also posited that meeting employee expectations, not just to attract and to retain talent, but to enable personal well-being, will be a challenge for every leader and every organisation.

They said: “But if we embrace the data, listen to our employees and customers and incorporate flexibility into everything we do, we believe we can create a better future of work. At Microsoft and LinkedIn, we’ll continue to use what we are learning to build and improve products designed to empower people for the ways we work today and the ways we’ll work in the future. And we’ll continue sharing what we learn along the way.”

